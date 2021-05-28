expand
May 28, 2021

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

By Staff Reports

Published 11:14 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Participants of the Spring graduating class of the Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp presented in the second Business Plan Competition (organized by the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce) on the night of May 25 at the Hinds Community College Campus.

For several weeks, the participants had been diligently working on finalizing their business plans to pitch to a five-judge panel. The participants discussed their business sector trends, feasibility, marketability and financial growth to the judges in order to have a chance to win a “Seed Grant” of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening or improving their small business.

After the official presentations, the judges deliberated and announced that the winner of the Business Plan Competition is Gellisa Fevrier with All Curly Girls Salon. All Curly Girls Salon provides services for all textures, densities and ethnicities of hair. The salon also manufactures and sells its own hair product, All Curly Girls Love Butter, which is an all-natural moisturizing butter that can be paired with your favorite styling product. All Curly Girls Salon is located at 3402 Wisconsin Ave. Suite 5 in Vicksburg.

Please visit www.allcurlygirls.com for more information.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Business Plan Competition is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Hinds Community College, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank, and Trustmark.

