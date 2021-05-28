expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Crorey Lawton of Company Bee works to safely remove honeybees that swarmed the Merle Norman building in Downtown Vicksburg on Friday, May 30, 2021. (Photo by John Surratt)

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

By Anna Guizerix

Published 6:26 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Downtown Vicksburg was abuzz Friday  — literally — thanks to a swarm of bees that descended on the Merle Norman building, located at 1221 Washington Street.

The swarm was first noticed by building owner Sharon Robinson on Thursday evening when the bees entered the building through the wall and were buzzing around the chandeliers and ceiling medallions adorning the Merle Norman store.

“The Queen Bee is leaving, and so all the worker bees are in a tizzy,” Robinson said. “I can’t believe it, but we’ve got honey at Merle Norman.”

Merle Norman employee Dixie Ellis described the swarm as a “cloud of bees.”

“They were everywhere in the store, and towards the evening, they started to pile up,” Ellis said. “I think (the beekeeper) said it was around 15,000 bees in this swarm.”

A swarm of bees pictured on May 27, 2021, on the side of the Merle Norman building in Downtown Vicksburg. (Photo submitted by Sharon Robinson)

On Friday, Robinson called local beekeeper Crorey Lawton, of Company Bee Honeybee Removals.

By noon, Lawton and his team had removed four boxes of bees and counting. He had to climb nearly 25 feet up a ladder to reach them, brush the bees into a plastic box and bring them to his truck bed.

This is the second bee swarm sighting in the last couple weeks; previously, a swarm of honeybees was spotted near a tree at the Watermark building downtown.

Editor’s note: At publication time, Lawton did not respond to request for comment. This story will be updated pending response from Lawton. 

More News

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

LSU baseball coach Mainieri announces retirement

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership