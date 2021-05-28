Miles Thomas Morgan, beloved infant son of Drs. Pierce and Kaitlyn Ellis Morgan of Vicksburg, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 22, at his home.

Miles was born April 23, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He is survived by his parents, big brother Hayes, paternal grandparents Tommy and Frances Dempsey of Tupelo, and maternal grandparents Kathryn Ellis of Pearl and Michael and Alice Ellis of Port Gibson.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles Erin and Danny Nguyen of San Jose, Calif., Nicole and Adam Hand of Brandon, Joseph Ellis of Pearl, Amanda and Bert Frazier of West Point and cousins Spencer and Nicholas Hand and Avery Frazier.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson. Arrangements are under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home of Vicksburg.

Though Miles was with us only a short time, we will carry him in our hearts forever and stand secure and steadfast in the love and grace of Almighty God.