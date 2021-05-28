expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Miles Thomas Morgan

By Staff Reports

Published 9:52 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Miles Thomas Morgan, beloved infant son of Drs. Pierce and Kaitlyn Ellis Morgan of Vicksburg, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 22, at his home.

Miles was born April 23, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He is survived by his parents, big brother Hayes, paternal grandparents Tommy and Frances Dempsey of Tupelo, and maternal grandparents Kathryn Ellis of Pearl and Michael and Alice Ellis of Port Gibson.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles Erin and Danny Nguyen of San Jose, Calif., Nicole and Adam Hand of Brandon, Joseph Ellis of Pearl, Amanda and Bert Frazier of West Point and cousins Spencer and Nicholas Hand and Avery Frazier. 

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson. Arrangements are under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home of Vicksburg. 

Though Miles was with us only a short time, we will carry him in our hearts forever and stand secure and steadfast in the love and grace of Almighty God.

More News

Miles Thomas Morgan

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

LSU baseball coach Mainieri announces retirement

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership