expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Southern Miss pitcher Ryan Och throws to the plate during Thursday's Conference USA tournament game against Louisiana Tech. Och pitched four scoreless innings to lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-1 victory. (Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss wins again at C-USA Tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 8:43 am Friday, May 28, 2021

RUSTON, La. — Southern Miss is done working the late shift for a while.

Three pitchers combined to allow one run and strike out 11 batters, and Will McGillis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Southern Miss beat Louisiana Tech 4-1 in the Conference USA baseball tournament on Thursday.

After playing — and winning — two games that ended long after midnight, Southern Miss (37-17) advanced to the semifinal round and earned a day off. The Golden Eagles won’t play again until Saturday at 12:30 p.m., against the survivor of Friday’s elimination game between Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech (37-17).

Southern Miss needs to lose twice on Saturday to be eliminated from the tournament, or win once to advance to Sunday’s championship game. If it loses the first game against Western Kentucky or Louisiana Tech, the teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Miss ran its winning streak in the C-USA Tournament to eight games, and is now one win away from reaching the championship game for the fifth consecutive time. It won the tournament in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Walker Powell allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings, and then Ryan Och followed him with four innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. Powell struck out three batters and Och (7-0) struck out seven.

Hurston Waldrep got the last two outs in the ninth inning, after Och gave up a pair of singles, to earn his second save of the season. He needed just eight pitches to get a strikeout and a groundout to second to seal the victory.

The only run Louisiana Tech could muster was in the fifth inning, when Hunter Wells drove in Alex Ray with a single.

While the Southern Miss pitchers were keeping Tech off the scoreboard, it was slowly tacking on runs. The Golden Eagles first struck in the third when Reed Trimble delivered an RBI single.

McGillis added RBI singles in the fourth and eighth innings, and Fischer had one in the seventh. McGillis and Danny Lynch had three hits apiece for USM, while Gabe Montenegro doubled, stole a base and scored a run.

Conference USA Tournament
All games except the championship will be streamed on ESPN+
May 26
Game 1 – Old Dominion 11, Florida Atlantic 2
Game 2 – Middle Tennessee 7, Charlotte 2
Game 3 – Louisiana Tech 7, UTSA 6, 12 innings
Game 4 – Southern Miss 11, Western Kentucky 2
May 27
Game 5 – Florida Atlantic 9, Charlotte 8
Game 6 – Old Dominion 10, Middle Tennessee 6
Game 7 – Western Kentucky 10, UTSA 9, 10 innings
Game 8 – Southern Miss 4, Louisiana Tech 1
May 28
Game 9 – Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m.
Game 10 – Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.
May 29
Game 11 – Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 9, 9 a.m.
Game 12 – Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 10, 12:30 p.m.
Game 13 – Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14 – Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
May 30
Game 15 – Championship Game, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

More News

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Southern Miss wins again at C-USA Tournament

Summer Break Offers New Opportunities for Hands-On Learning, Offline Time for Children

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm

Local

Absentee voting deadline for Vicksburg municipal election is June 5

News

Lobbyist, lawyer accused of role in $85M lumber Ponzi scheme

News

Mississippi alligator hunting season to open in August

Local

Entergy grant awarded to Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership

Local

Vicksburg Farmers’ Market returns for summer season

Local

Battle of the Brains announces semifinal winners

Crime

Two arrested in Friday evening shooting

Crime

Shooting at Letitia and Dewitt Streets; suspect fled the scene

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department responds to two residential burglaries

Business

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs