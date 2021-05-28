expand
May 28, 2021

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

By Anna Guizerix

Published 1:06 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Cor’Deja Wells knew it at the beginning of high school: she was going to work hard and earn the top spot in her graduating class.

Wells’ hard work paid off, and she has officially been named Vicksburg High School’s valedictorian for the class of 2021.

Becoming Valedictorian was a goal I set for myself my freshman year, because I knew that being Valedictorian would be one of the biggest accomplishments of my high school career,” Wells said. “I wanted to become Valedictorian as a reward to myself for the long sleepless nights due to studying and homework.”

Wells is the daughter of Corey Wells and Juan Jackson.

She credited much of her accomplishment to her parents, and the values and work ethic they instilled in her from a young age.

I would like to thank both my mom and dad for helping me receive this honor,” Wells said. “It’s because of the high bars they set for me at such a young age that I have been able to achieve whatever I set my mind to.”

Wells and the class of 2021 graduate Friday night at 6 p.m. Her valedictorian speech will address the struggles and triumphs the class faced as they attended classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout her high school career, Wells earned several awards and participated in a variety of activities, including: Vicksburg High School Hall of Fame, holding the highest average in dual-credit college algebra and holding the highest average in dual-credit Western civilization.

“At school, I am a member of Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Chick-Fil-A Academy, HOSA, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society,” Wells said. “Outside of school, I help teach toddler classes at River City Tumble and Cheer while maintaining a part-time job at Pizza Hut.”

Wells was awarded the Hinds Academic Valedictorian Scholarship, Hinds Foundation Scholarship and HELP Scholarship.

She will be attending Hinds Community College to pursue her associate’s degree in nursing. Once she completes those two years, she will attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Nursing.

