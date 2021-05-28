expand
May 28, 2021

Clockwise from left: Myron Henderson, Amanda Smith, Raheem Davis

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

By Staff Reports

Published 5:15 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $125,000 Friday after his arrest on drug charges during a disturbance on Cain Ridge Road Wednesday.

Raheem Davis, 26, was arrested about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday after Vicksburg Police officers responding to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Cain Ridge Road found he was in possession of 54 Ecstasy pills, 100 oxycodone pills and cocaine.

He is charged with one count of possession of cocaine, one count of trafficking a controlled substance — Ecstasy and one count of trafficking a controlled substance — oxycodone.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday.

In other cases:

• A Vicksburg woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine after she was arrested on a warrant from Rankin County.

Amanda Smith, 38, was taken into custody at a traffic stop on Clay Street about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a Rankin County warrant charging her with shoplifting. While she was being booked at the police station officers found .07 ounces of methamphetamine.

Judge Angela Carpenter set her bond at $2,500 at an initial appearance Thursday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

• A Crystal Springs man was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond after his arrest Thursday for possession of marijuana after a stop for traffic violations about 10:7 a.m. Thursday on Clay Street.

Myron Henderson, 36, was arrested on the drug charge after officers found 1.48 ounces of marijuana during the stop.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at an initial appearance Thursday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

• Officials with the Vicksburg Animal Shelter, 70 Old Mill Road reported about 10:50 a.m. Thursday that someone fired a gun at the shelter while two people were inside the building.

The officials told officers they found two bullet holes in the building. Further investigation revealed five bullet holes were in the building.

• An iPhone 11 valued at $1,200 was reported taken about 2:31 a.m. Friday from a residence in the 1900 block of Halls Ferry Road. The victim said someone used a screwdriver to pry open the door and enter the residence.

