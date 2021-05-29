expand
Ad Spot

May 30, 2021

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

By Ernest Bowker

Published 12:57 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021

St. Aloysius High School finished its 2020-21 academic year with its annual commencement ceremony Saturday at Vicksburg City Auditorium. A total of 35 graduates received diplomas.

St. Al’s Class of 2021 has had students accepted to 33 different colleges and universities in eight states, and received dozens of academic awards and scholarships. The 2021 valedictorian was Logan Young, and the salutatorian was Anna Marie Lamanilao.

Congratulations to all of the members of St. Aloysius’ Class of 2021, as well as the graduates of Warren Central High School, Vicksburg High School, Porter’s Chapel Academy and River City Early College.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

La. Tech stuns Southern Miss with two walk-off wins, advances to C-USA championship game

Arkansas eliminates Ole Miss in SEC semifinals

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern

Local

Vicksburg Military Park’s visitor center reopens Thursday

Local

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation announces Multicultural Arts Camp

Local

Battle of the Brains awards $10,000 to Warren County students in final round

News

Judge: Madison didn’t target dead lawyer in Rose Cochran photo scandal

Crime

Four charged in Friday shooting on Letitia Street

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Greenwood man for stolen firearm