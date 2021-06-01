expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Chester Harold Redditt, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Chester Harold Redditt, Jr., affectionately known as Papa Chuck, passed away at home on May 30.

Chester was born December 5, 1945, in Vicksburg, to Chester and Prudie Redditt. Chester graduated from Cooper High School and was a member of the varsity football team, the Greenies. He went on to attend the University of Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. After graduation, he passed the CPA exam and practiced public accounting for many years. He excelled in accounting and exemplified hard work and dedication to the field.  He was well respected by his peers. 

Chester married Patricia Prewitt in 1967. They initially lived in Oxford, but moved back to Vicksburg where they raised their two children. He was an avid reader and loved spy and espionage novels. He had an infectious laugh that we wish we could still hear.

Chester came to know the Lord at a young age but it was in his early adult years that he began to develop a strong relationship with Christ. He was a faithful member of Pinelake Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Tricia, his wife of 53 years, daughter, Angie (Gene) Crafton, son Chad (Jennifer) as well as his three grandchildren Skylar, Chadwick and Miles.  

Cremation has taken place.  A memorial service will be at Pinelake Church on Thursday, June 3rd at 11 am with visitation beginning at 10 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following ministries: Pinelake Missions or Matthew 25 Fund (Pinelake)   6071 Highway 25 Brandon, MS 39047

Special Thanks to Hospice Ministries for their compassionate care.

More News

Chester Harold Redditt, Jr.

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Mississippi State gets No. 7 national seed; LSU sneaks into NCAA Tournament

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16

Local

Warren County Sheriff, Supervisors tour Mississippi jails on fact-finding trips

Local

City of Vicksburg to seek federal aid for February ice storm

Local

North Carolina company hired for Vicksburg tornado debris cleanup

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, having drugs

Local

Vicksburg Memorial Day events to go virtual one more year

Local

Real-life Timmy and Lassie: Warren County Firefighters, sheriff, deputies rescue dog from cistern