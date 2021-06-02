expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Keep Vicksburg booming by re-electing proven leadership

By Guest Columnist

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

For more than 50 years I have heard the following statement made over and over again: “Vicksburg has so much potential! We have the Mississippi River, we are located on I-20, we have the Vicksburg National Military Park, and we have great people. The City of Vicksburg should be booming!”

Well, it’s 2021, and Vicksburg IS booming! 

The leadership provided by the present City Administration throughout the past four years has unleashed our unmatched potential. Mayor Flaggs, Alderman Monsour, and Alderman Mayfield will continue to provide that crucial leadership if re-elected,  promoting economic growth and quality of life to keep Vicksburg moving forward. However, this will only happen if the citizens of Vicksburg get out and vote in the Municipal General Election next Tuesday, June 8th.

The importance of Tuesday’s election cannot be overstated. Let’s keep Vicksburg “booming” by re-electing proven leadership: South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, and Mayor George Flaggs. Certainly, it is the patriotic duty of all registered city voters to go to the polls on Tuesday, June 8th, and vote.

 

Respectfully,

Toni Lanford-Ferguson

Vicksburg, MS

More News

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Edgar Pinkins, Sr.

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced