June 2, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Thank you from Vicksburg Exchange Child and Parent Center

By Guest Columnist

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Dear Editor,
The Vicksburg Exchange Child and Parent Center would like to thank our sponsors for the successful “Strike Out Child Abuse” softball tournament held Saturday, May 22 at Halls Ferry Park fields.
Our sponsors included: The City of Vicksburg, Vicksburg Girls Softball Association, Optimist Club of Vicksburg, Exchange Club of Vicksburg, Richland Exchange Club, Leavelwoods Exchange Club, North Jackson Exchange Club, B & G Automotive, Antwine Accounting, Divine Donuts, Dan Muirhead Insurance, Hennessy, Thames & Leavitt Insurance, Newco Electric LLC, Monument Financial Partners, Raymond James, Pemberton Express Car Wash, Varner, Parker & Sessums, Oasis Pools & Spas, United Cleaners, River Hills Bank, May & Company, 601 Sports, David and Allison Cox, Fox’s Pizza, H& M Promotions.
We would also like to thank all the many volunteers that helped before, during and after the tournament. Special thanks to the CAP Center, Vicksburg Exchange Club, the board of the CAP Center and the many student volunteers. We could not have done this without all the help this community provided us.
Sincerely,
Avis Phillips
Vicksburg, Miss.

