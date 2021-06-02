expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Mary Alice Carson

By Staff Reports

Published 11:37 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary Carson on Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church, 2715 Alcorn Drive, Vicksburg, MS. Mrs. Carson will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, June 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

 Mary was employed at Poly Vulc USA Inc as a Supervisor from 1998 until it closed in 2015 and was later employed at Motel 6 as a Lead Laundry Attendant from 2015 until her illness in 2020.

Mrs. Carson leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Alesia Truitt of Lewisville, Texas and LaToya Truitt of Vicksburg; three sons, Cedric Truitt and Romyeko Truitt of Vicksburg, and Roosevelt (Dijuana) Truitt of Byram, Miss.; two brothers Joe Nathaniel Truitt and Terance Truitt of Vicksburg; a nephew, Charles E. Truitt, Jr. and three nieces, Shandrea Nelson and Shamika Wilson of Vicksburg and Chantae Truitt of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren and a host of cousins and other relatives. 

Mary Alice Carson transitioned peacefully at her residence on May 23, at the age of 59.

More News

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Edgar Pinkins, Sr.

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest three on unrelated drug charges

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. wants new unit to stop violent crimes

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park seeks public input on park-wide road system study

Local

Vicksburg High School names Cor’Deja Wells as Valedictorian

Business

Bootcamp Business Plan Competition winner announced

Local

Warren County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site closing June 16