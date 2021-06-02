Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

A Vicksburg man was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday following a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road near Pemberton Square Boulevard.

Ricky Lee Perkins, 22, of Vicksburg was arrested on May 30 at 3:42 a.m. after a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road near Pemberton Square Boulevard. Perkins fled from the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by officers.

During a search, officers found a Glock 45 handgun that had been reported stolen to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Charged with one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Perkins appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Sunday, where Judge Angela Carpenter bound him over to the Warren Count Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond. Returning to Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Perkins appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He received a $35,000 bond on that charge and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.