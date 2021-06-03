expand
June 4, 2021

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

By John Surratt

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

An afternoon power outage left 1,600 Entergy Customers without lights Thursday afternoon.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Shelia McKinnis said the outage occurred about 3:53 p.m. Thursday. The cause was not immediately known and crews were in the affected area trying to determine the problem.

McKinnis said the outage was north of North Frontage Road and widespread, affecting a large number of streets, including Cherry Street, Military Avenue, Ken Karyl, Chambers Street, South Street, Crawford Street and Mulberry Street.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

