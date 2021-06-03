expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Earnestine Conway Luckett

By Staff Reports

Published 9:25 am Thursday, June 3, 2021
Earnestine Conway Luckett, a resident of Redwood, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home at the age of 98.
Mrs. Luckett was born July 3, 1922, in Yazoo County, Miss., to the late Mack and Rosie Conway. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Elbethel Missionary Baptist Church and later joined the Mount Zion Missionary  Baptist Church. There, she was a faithful, dedicated and loyal member, serving on the usher board, as a Sunday School teacher, assistant secretary, Mother of the church and was a faithful Bible Class member, She served the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years, which only ended upon her passing. She was also a member of the Ballground Community Club, Loving Unity Society and Order of Eastern Star No. 8.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, D.C. Brown and Richmond Luckett; two sons, Lewis Allen Brown and William Henry Luckett; three daughters, Ora Brown Ragan, Dorothy Brown Steward and Hazel Luckett; two brothers, Grover Conway and Garfield Gilliam; three sisters, Carrie Mack, Rosie Ellis and Lillie Bell Ragan; and three grandchildren, Coleman Ragan, Rhonda Ragan and Wesley A. Steward, III.
She leaves memories to be cherished by a son, James Luckett of Los Angeles, Calif.;  three daughters, Katherine Brown Jackson(Robert) of Los Angeles, Calif., Mary Luckett of Inglewood, Calif. and Carolyn Luckett Jones (Isiah) of Redwood. Additionally, she was gifted with 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, a goddaughter, Gracie Fountain, and the Woodson, Miller, Murphy and Jones families and friends.
 
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 until 6.

More News

Letter to the Editor: Warren County Pastor endorses Flaggs for mayor

Who’s Hot

Surratt: Of hurricanes and elections

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash