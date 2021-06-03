expand
June 4, 2021

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach will be the featured speaker when the 2021 Road Dawgs Tour makes a stop in Vicksburg on June 16. (University of Kentucky Athletics)

Leach to headline Mississippi State tour stop in Vicksburg

By Ernest Bowker

Published 2:58 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Pirate and Penson are bringing their show to the River City.

Vicksburg will be among eight stops on Mississippi State’s Road Dawgs Tour later this month, with football head coach Mike Leach and women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson scheduled as the featured speakers.

The Road Dawgs Tour is a a collaboration by the MSU Bulldog Club, MSU Alumni Association and local alumni chapters. Each stop amounts to a pep rally, with coaches giving speeches over lunch or dinner. The tour was not conducted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicksburg’s tour stop is scheduled for June 16 at the B.B. Club, 721 Clay St. A social and buffet lunch will kick things off at 11:30 a.m., followed by the main program at noon.

Tickets are $16 per person before June 11, or $20 per person after that date. Tickets can be purchased online at https://msstatealumni.ticketspice.com/road-dawgs-tour-2021-vicksburg-stop or by contacting Josh McBride at 601-618-8452 or jkmacb@gmail.com.

Because of limited capacity at the B.B. Club, advance purchase of tickets is recommended.

Vicksburg is the seventh of the stops on the Road Dawgs Tour. The caravan begins June 8 with visits to Meridian and Biloxi; continues June 9 in Huntsville, Ala., and Memphis; picks up again June 15 in Tupelo and Cleveland; and concludes June 16 with the lunch stop in Vicksburg and an evening program in Houston, Texas.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

