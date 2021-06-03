expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

By John Surratt

Published 1:58 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Saturday is the deadline for in-person absentee voting for Vicksburg’s June 8 municipal general election.

Voters who qualify to vote absentee can cast their ballots at the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 1401 Walnut Street, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

People eligible to vote absentee include: registered voters 65 and older, those who are disabled, college students living out of town, military personnel and their families, someone who will be out of town on election day and precinct workers who will be unable to vote at their precinct on election day.

Those voting absentee by mail must have their ballots postmarked on or before June 8. Under state law, mailed absentee ballots must be received within five days after the election.

Races for Mayor and South Ward alderman are on the June 8 general election ballot. North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield defeated Alfred Webb in the April 6 Democratic Party Primary and is unopposed in the general election.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is opposed by Democratic nominee Troy Kimble and Daryl Hollingsworth. Flaggs and Hollingsworth are running as independents.

Incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Vickie Bailey.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Letter to the Editor: Warren County Pastor endorses Flaggs for mayor

Who’s Hot

Surratt: Of hurricanes and elections

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake

Local

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

Local

City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Local

Veterans travel through Vicksburg on their own course to Run for the Wall

Downtown Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg abuzz with swarm of bees

Crime

Mississippi trooper killed in crash