Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Saturday is the deadline for in-person absentee voting for Vicksburg’s June 8 municipal general election.

Voters who qualify to vote absentee can cast their ballots at the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 1401 Walnut Street, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

People eligible to vote absentee include: registered voters 65 and older, those who are disabled, college students living out of town, military personnel and their families, someone who will be out of town on election day and precinct workers who will be unable to vote at their precinct on election day.

Those voting absentee by mail must have their ballots postmarked on or before June 8. Under state law, mailed absentee ballots must be received within five days after the election.

Races for Mayor and South Ward alderman are on the June 8 general election ballot. North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield defeated Alfred Webb in the April 6 Democratic Party Primary and is unopposed in the general election.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is opposed by Democratic nominee Troy Kimble and Daryl Hollingsworth. Flaggs and Hollingsworth are running as independents.

Incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Vickie Bailey.

