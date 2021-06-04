8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Ritz on the River, a night of glitz and glam hosted by the Vicksburg Convention Center is coming back this fall, and tickets are on sale now.

The event, which usually takes place in July, is scheduled for September 9 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s theme is “A night in Hollywood,” complete with a red-carpet welcome and professional entertainment.

Ritz on the River ticket sales opened June 1, and VCC executive director Annette Kirklin said they’re selling fast.

“We have sold 311 tickets out of 500,” she said. “It’s a night of fun with the stars of Vicksburg. We’ve been doing the themes for a few years now, and people really enjoy dressing accordingly.”

Guests are encouraged to dress for the red carpet, or even wear a costume in the style of their favorite celebrity.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a catered dinner, and entertainment begins at 8 p.m.

The 12-piece band Universal Crush, out of Nashville, will take the stage with a variety of hit songs from the last 30 years. Universal Crush has performed with chart-topping artists including Maroon 5, Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson.

“We like to bring in bands that wouldn’t normally play in Vicksburg,” Kirklin said. “It’s a chance for these artists to see what we’re all about, and a chance for attendees to hear something new.”

Most importantly, Kirklin said, Ritz on the River is a charity event. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Rainbow Farms. Rainbow Farms provides therapeutic services and horseback riding classes for disabled children and adults.

The “Art Stars of Vicksburg” silent auction is a new addition to Ritz on the River. Twelve local artists and 12 exclusive art pieces will be featured as part of the silent auction offerings this year, with all proceeds going directly to Rainbow Farms. As of Friday morning, Kirklin said there were still seven spots available for local artists.

In addition to being a charity event, Ritz on the River also serves as a chance for meeting planners to familiarize themselves with Vicksburg.

“We’ve attracted a lot of conventions to the city, just from inviting meeting planners to this event,” Kirklin said.

Tickets for the Hollywood-themed evening can be purchased at the VCC Box Office or through ticketmaster.com