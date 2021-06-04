expand
Ad Spot

June 5, 2021

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

By John Surratt

Published 11:08 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond after his arrest Friday morning on a charge of receiving stolen property.

James Smith, 53, was arrested about 7 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard after a check of the tag on the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup he was driving indicated the truck was reported stolen in West Monroe, La.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Smith’s bond at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Elko’s slam propels Rebels past SEMO

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian

Local

8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake