expand
Ad Spot

June 5, 2021

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar smiles as he walks off the mound during an NCAA Tournament game against Samford on Friday. Bednar had eight strikeouts in seven innings as Mississippi State won 8-4. (Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State wins, Southern Miss falls in regional openers

By Staff Reports

Published 5:23 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

STARKVILLE — After one pitch Friday, Mississippi State found itself behind on the scoreboard in its NCAA regional opener against Samford.

Fortunately, baseball games last a lot longer than that.

Will Bednar allowed three runs — one of them on a leadoff homer to Max Pinto on the first pitch of the game — and struck out eight in seven innings to lead Mississippi State to an 8-4 win at Dudy Noble Field.

Rowdey Jordan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored to lead MSU’s offense, while Luke Hancock had three hits and three RBIs.

Kamren James drove in two runs for Mississippi State, on a groundout in the bottom of the first inning and a bases-loaded walk in the second. Hancock hit a two-run single later in the second inning to put the Bulldogs ahead 4-1, and they never trailed again.

Mississippi State (41-15) advanced to the winners’ bracket of the Starkville Regional. It will play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the winner between VCU and Campbell, who played late Friday night.
Samford (35-23) will play an elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m. against the VCU-Campbell loser.

Florida State 5, Southern Miss 2
OXFORD — Elijah Cabell and Logan Lacey both homered in the sixth inning, Cooper Nelson added a two-run shot in the eighth, and Florida State handed Southern Miss a 5-2 loss in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament’s Oxford Regional on Friday.

Southern Miss (37-20) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but didn’t get anything going after that. Florida State pitcher Parker Messick allowed seven hits, but no walks, and struck out five in six innings.

Florida State (31-22), meanwhile, played long ball to surge past the Golden Eagles. Lacey’s two-run home run tied it in the top of the sixth, and three batters later Cabell hit a solo shot to put the Seminoles ahead 3-2. Nelson’s two-run home run in the eighth provided the final margin.

Southern Miss will next play an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Friday’s late game between Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State. Florida State will face the winner of that game Saturday at 5 p.m.

More News

Elko’s slam propels Rebels past SEMO

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post head of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian

Local

8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period

Crime

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies injured during arrest attempt

Local

Photo Gallery: River City Early College Graduation 2021

News

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg High School Graduation 2021

Local

Outlook: United Way hosts bookmark contest

Faith

Unmasking Faith: Churches lifting, easing mask restrictions

Local

Lakefest 2021 draws crowd of hundreds to Eagle Lake