Vicksburg resident Daniel Harris has been selected to officiate the NJCAA football national championship game on Saturday. Harris will serve as an umpire in the game between Hutchinson (Kan.) and Snow (Utah), which will be televised live at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest