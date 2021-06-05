expand
June 5, 2021

Runners cross the starting line to begin the Star Spangled Night Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg on June 27, 2021. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation (SCHF) presents the 4th Annual “Star-Spangled Night Run in Vicksburg.”

This event, which will include a 5K run and a 5K walk through downtown Vicksburg, will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. and will begin and end at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

Registration is open now. The entry fees are $30 for individuals, $15 for children ages 12 and under, through June 11. Late fees will apply after June 11. The first 150 registered participants will be guaranteed a Night Run t-shirt. Included in the swag bag will also be a race bib and a glow item.

Entry forms and complete event details are available by visiting southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at SCHF Business Office or mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.

Participants can also register online at www.RaceRoster.com. Race packet pickup will be Friday, June 18 at the SCHF Auditorium (corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also before the race on Saturday at the race site starting at 6:30 p.m.

After runners cross the finish line, the party begins in the SCHC Courtyard. There will be food, drinks, music and activities for all ages. For entrance into the after-party and free food and drink; runners and walkers should show their race bib and volunteers should wear their Night Run t-shirt. All others can pay $5 for entrance into the party and free beer. There will be additional food and drink available for purchase.

SCHF would like to thank WaterView Casino & Hotel, McDonald’s, Casino Vicksburg, Home Bank, International Paper, Curb Appeals Real Estate, Fleet Feet Sports and Capital City Beverages for sponsoring the Night Run. Sponsorships are still being accepted.

For more information, please call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

