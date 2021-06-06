All-County Softball: The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County team

For the 21st consecutive year, The Vicksburg Post is proud to present its All-Warren County softball team, which honors the best of the best in the sport.

This year’s Player of the Year is Warren Central pitcher/infielder Abby Morgan, and the Coach of the Year is Vicksburg’s Brian Ellis. Morgan, a sophomore, batted .516 to rank among the top hitters in all of MHSAA Class 6A in her first full season as a starter.

Ellis, meanwhile, led the Missy Gators to the MHSAA Region 4-5A championship. He won the Coach of the Year award for the second time.

Congratulations to all of those that were selected!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

