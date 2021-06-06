expand
June 7, 2021

All-County Softball: The 2021 Vicksburg Post All-County team

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

For the 21st consecutive year, The Vicksburg Post is proud to present its All-Warren County softball team, which honors the best of the best in the sport.

This year’s Player of the Year is Warren Central pitcher/infielder Abby Morgan, and the Coach of the Year is Vicksburg’s Brian Ellis. Morgan, a sophomore, batted .516 to rank among the top hitters in all of MHSAA Class 6A in her first full season as a starter.

Ellis, meanwhile, led the Missy Gators to the MHSAA Region 4-5A championship. He won the Coach of the Year award for the second time.

Congratulations to all of those that were selected!

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

