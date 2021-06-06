expand
June 7, 2021

Holmes Community College soccer players Laney Smith (14), Layken Stockstill (33) and Madelyn Polk (3) pose for a photo at the NJCAA Division II women's tournament in Georgia. The three Warren Central alumni led Holmes to a 4-0 win over St. Louis Community College on Sunday, which sent the Bulldogs into the semifinals. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Holmes, Jones advance to NJCAA women’s soccer semifinals

By Staff Reports

Published 9:12 pm Sunday, June 6, 2021

A pair of Mississippi teams are closing in on a head-to-head showdown for a national championship.

Holmes Community College and Jones College both won Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament in Evans, Georgia. Holmes beat St. Louis Community College 4-0, and Jones won 3-0 against Maryland’s CCBC Essex.

Holmes has three former Warren Central players on its roster — goal keeper Layken Stockstill, forward Laney Smith and defender Madelyn Polk. Stockstill had one save in 22 minutes played Sunday.

Cariel Ellis scored two goals for Holmes (14-0-1), Jordan Patrick had one, and Ravynne Wilson had a goal and an assist. Holmes outshot St. Louis 29-5 and scored twice in each half.

Holmes, the No. 2 seed in the 12-team tournament, advanced to play Heartland (Ill.) Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

No. 6 seed Jones (14-2), meanwhile, posted its second straight shutout in the tournament and will face top-seeded Phoenix College (Arizona) Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Bekah Baugh scored all three goals in the win over CCBC Essex, including one in the fourth minute. Jones outshot CCBC Essex 27-4.

