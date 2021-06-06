expand
June 7, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Thank you, USDA Agriculture Marketing Service

By Guest Columnist

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

Farmers to Family Food Boxes have been a blessing this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Disabled and elderly seniors were able to pick up or have food boxes delivered to them. Non-profit, faith-based community organizations and dedicated volunteers conducted well-organized distributions of food boxes containing fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and pre-cooked meats, etc. 

Not only has the Vicksburg-Warren County area been blessed, but Mississippi and the nation as well. This act of kindness is an example of people caring for people, which is the way it should be.

— Jacquelyn D. Cotton, Vicksburg

