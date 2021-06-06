expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Vicksburg resident endorses Bailey for South Ward Alderwoman

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021
On June 8, you have the opportunity to exercise your right to vote. I’d like to ask that you consider a change for the community of Vicksburg and the South Ward.
Use your vote, your voice, to help put someone in office who is willing to do what is needed to make changes in our community. Someone who truly cares about the citizens of the South Ward and Vicksburg as a whole. Someone who is willing to see that the needs of the citizens in our community are met.
That someone is Vickie Bailey.

She is a hometown girl who, for as long as I’ve known her, has only wanted the best for Vicksburg and the people who call this city home.

After the year we’ve had, now more than ever, we need someone who is not afraid to make promises, keep those promises and fight for what’s right and needed to make our community stronger and safer.

In closing, I’d like to ask that you think long and hard, even pray about your vote. Then, on June 8, cast it for the one person who is willing to work for the people of Vicksburg. The one person who is willing to fight for everyone, not just a select few. If you’re ready for change then again, that someone is Vickie Bailey.

Every vote counts, make yours count the loudest.
— Lori May
Vicksburg, MS

More News

Game Plan

Southern Miss forces winner-take-all showdown against Ole Miss

Holmes, Jones advance to NJCAA women’s soccer semifinals

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian

Local

8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

Crime

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigates 104 collisions during Memorial Day enforcement period