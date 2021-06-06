Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

expand
June 7, 2021

Vicksburg's Juneteenth Heritage Festival will take place on June 19 at the Vicksburg City Pavilion.

By Anna Guizerix

Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

The Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival will take place on June 19 and feature a variety of events for all ages throughout the city, celebrating the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States.

Festivities began this week with the Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival Poetry Contest, which is open to children in first through 12th grade. Children are encouraged to submit an original poem via email no later than June 11. Entries must list the student’s name, grade and school. 

All original poems must be related to the history of Juneteenth. Poems will be judged on creativity, originality, relativity and grammar. The winners will be announced on the Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival Facebook page. First place winners from each category will receive an age-appropriate Juneteenth book, courtesy of Lorelei Books, as well as gift certificates to local eateries and will be invited to read your poem during the event. Second place winners will receive an age-appropriate Juneteenth book, courtesy of Lorelei Books. For more information, contact Gina Hendrickson at 914-522-4592. Poetry entries can be sent to vicksburgjuneteenthhf@gmail.com.

The main event, on June 19, will take place at the Vicksburg City Pavilion, located at 100 Army Navy Drive, beginning at 10 a.m.

According to the festival’s social media pages, retail vendor spots for the 2021 Juneteenth celebration are full.  Several businesses in Warren County have joined in on the Juneteenth festivities, including many Black-owned businesses. 

Other events include live music from local Black artists including Lil Sleepy, Dizziboy, DJ Country Que and DJ KG, among others. 

Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday. For more information on Vicksburg’s Juneteenth celebrations, visit the Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival Facebook page.

