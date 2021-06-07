expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Paula Purser Watkins

By Staff Reports

Published 4:28 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Paula Purser Watkins of Clinton, Miss., died at home Saturday, June 5 after a long illness. She was 65.

The first child born to Dr. and Mrs. Dewey Purser, she grew up in Vicksburg and attended Vicksburg Public Schools. She had a beautiful alto voice and was active in choir and theater. She also was a member of the First Baptist Church in Vicksburg, where she participated in the youth choir and ministries.

She graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1974 and went to Millsaps College, where she met Paul B. Watkins, whom she married in 1976; they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.

After living in Atlanta, Jackson and Memphis, the Watkins family moved to Vicksburg, where they lived from 1985 through 2000. During that time, Watkins served as both teacher and director at the First Baptist Church Preschool, where she was known fondly as “Ms. Paula.”  They lived in Kosciusko from 2000 through 2006, and have lived since in Clinton, where she also was a member of the First Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, baking and she was a talented seamstress who loved to sew for her grandchildren and other family members and friends. She also was widely admired for her faith, her strength and her ability to remain positive despite a lifetime of health struggles.

“Paula was simply an extraordinary person,” said lifelong friend Paul Ingram of Vicksburg. “She was undoubtedly the strongest person I have ever known, a walking miracle supported by love, faith, devotion and family.”

She is survived by her beloved husband and caretaker, Paul B. Watkins, Sr. of Clinton; her son, Paul B. Watkins Jr. (Jessica) of Oxford; her daughter, Allison S. Watkins of Oxford; her mother, Mrs. Dewey Purser of Vicksburg; two sisters, Cindy Blair (Steve) of Corinth and Lisa Reid (Bruce) of Vicksburg; her brother, Todd Purser of Vicksburg; her grandchildren, Lillie, Grier and Townes Watkins of Oxford; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

A memorial service will be at First Baptist Church in Vicksburg Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m., preceded by a private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or to a favorite charity.

More News

LSU knocks off Oregon, advances to super regional

Ole Miss outlasts Southern Miss to win Oxford Regional

Bulldogs lump Camels, advance to fifth straight super regional

Paula Purser Watkins

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian

Local

8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault