expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr., left, holds an award from the Mississippi Rural Water Association to the city of Vicksburg for having the best water in Mississippi. Also pictured are North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, Eddie Busby, ESG project manager for Vicksburg, city water and gas Superintendent Dane Lovell, Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman and South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour. (Photo by John Surratt)

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

By John Surratt

Published 12:51 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Vicksburg’s water is the best in Mississippi according to the Mississippi Rural Water Association, the state’s largest water and wastewater utility membership organization.

The city received the association’s 2020 “Best Water in Mississippi” award at its recent annual conference in Biloxi.

The association’s award follows an announcement recognizing the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road as the best water treatment plant in Mississippi for the second year in a row by the Mississippi/Alabama Chapter of the American Water Works Association.

The awards were announced at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“If (our) infrastructure is that bad, why do we keep getting these awards?” Mayor George Flagg said. “Why keep recognizing us as the best of the rest?”

Eddie Busby, ESG project manager for Vicksburg, said the award from the Mississippi Rural Water Association is based on a study of samples taken from each water system in the state.

“They taste them, they look at the water, check the transparency of the water,” he said.

“Why do they keep on talking about the water in Vicksburg?” Flaggs asked. “I can’t understand. The Mississippi Rural Water Association and the American Water Works Association says we have the best water.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Michael De’Sean Jackson

Willie James Daniel Sr.

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Mary Jane Johnson Williams

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian

Local

8th-Annual Ritz on the River brings Hollywood to Vicksburg

Local

1,600 affected by Entergy outage

Local

Saturday is deadline for voting absentee for Vicksburg municipal general election

Local

City of Vicksburg holds dedication ceremony for welcome signs

Downtown Vicksburg

Happy Hour Concerts return to Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation

Local

Flaggs leads all candidates in contributions, spending in Vicksburg Municipal Elections

Local

WVBG Radio and The Vicksburg Post partner to host on-air political debate Tuesday

Local

Photo Gallery: Warren Central High School Graduation 2021

Local

2021 Municipal Candidate Questionnaire: Heritage Guild of Vicksburg & Warren County

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department reports commercial burglary, shooting and aggravated assault

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest one for firearm possession

Local

‘A real good ride’: Cogan Brothers make firefighting a family affair

Crime

Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities