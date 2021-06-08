expand
June 8, 2021

Incumbents have earned another four years

By Vicksburg Post Editorial Board

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Vicksburg Post endorses George Flaggs Jr.’s candidacy for Mayor and Alex Monsour’s candidacy for South Ward Alderman.

Flaggs and Monsour each have earned another term in office.

Vicksburg has much to be proud of and has made significant progress under the leadership of Flaggs.

Flaggs has demonstrated strict fiscal responsibility in the budgets he has crafted. He has worked hand in hand with other county leaders to create meaningful economic development here. And he has been an excellent advocate on a state and national level for Vicksburg, advocacy that has paid dividends to our city in terms of grants and other funding.

Vicksburg has much more work to do. That work needs the leadership, skill and knowledge of Flaggs to move to completion.

The port analysis and proposed expansion, the Mississippi Center for Information and Technology, riverfront development and leases for cruise ship dockings — all of these are projects that have benefited from Flaggs’ involvement and need his leadership and relationships to move to fruition.

Thanks to Flaggs’ years of service in the Mississippi legislature, he has influential contacts that he can access quickly when our city has a need.

Much the same can be said for Monsour. His service in the Mississippi legislature and what he knows about the operation of state government benefits citizens of Vicksburg’s south ward.

Monsour has taken particular interest in recreation opportunities and the city’s aging infrastructure. He pushed for repairs and renovations at the city’s splash pad and made that project a priority. His leadership helped make the Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi Youth Complex a reality, as well as revitalization of other facilities, like the Halls Ferry Park Tennis Facility.

Monsour has joined Flaggs in scrutinizing how taxpayer funds are spent, providing much-needed stewardship on behalf of city residents.

The work of both Flaggs and Monsour has led to a better quality of life for all in Vicksburg. It is our opinion they have earned the opportunity to serve us for another four years.

