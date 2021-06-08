expand
June 8, 2021

Larry L. Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Larry L. Williams passed away on June 4 at Merit Health River Region. He was 66.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Willie Williams, Sr. 

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth I. Williams; his brother, Willie (Bo) Williams, Jr.; his daughter, Turkessa Brown of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Treyvion Lamonte Lewis and Javia Jessica Lewis; and other relatives and friends. 

Funeral services for Williams will be held at noon on Saturday, June 12, at Mt. Zion #1 Missionary Baptist Church (920 5th North St.) with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

