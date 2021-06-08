expand
June 8, 2021

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

By Anna Guizerix

Published 10:55 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A child was shot and killed Tuesday night in what officials described as an accidental shooting.

At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Vicksburg Police Department and personnel from the Vicksburg Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Elizabeth Circle for shooting.

Inside the residence, they found an 11-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it appears that the shooting was accidental, a statement from VPD said.

This is a developing story. More updates will be published as they become available.

