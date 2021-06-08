expand
June 8, 2021

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday after leading officers from the Vicksburg Police Department on a foot pursuit.

Quinton Norfort, 26, led officers on a foot pursuit from Mission 66 near the railroad overpass east to the boundary of the Vicksburg National Military Park. Norfort was wanted in connection to an event that occurred on June 1, where he allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alcorn Drive.

He faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from the incident. On June 1, he received an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon as well as one count of Possession of Marijuana, based on the items recovered during the foot pursuit.

Norfort appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $285,000 bond.

