expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

By Anna Guizerix

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Alex Monsour has been declared the unofficial winner of Vicksburg’s South Ward alderman seat.

The race for Vicksburg’s South Ward alderman was a close one, with opponents Monsour and Vickie Bailey coming down to a margin of fewer than 70 votes.

The incumbent Monsour, a Republican, had the lead as of 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, with 1,172 votes to Bailey’s 1,016 votes. Bailey ran on the Democratic ticket.

There were 206 absentee ballots cast prior to election day, which were added to the total number of votes. However, not all absentee ballots were cast in the South Ward.

There are still 19 mail-in absentee ballots that need to be counted. They will be added to the total number of votes over the next five days, as they are delivered. However, the mail-in absentees will not affect the outcome of this race.

This will mark Monsour’s second term. Bailey, the former city youth development/network director, was running for her first term as alderman. 

Monsour defeated former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson in a close race in 2017 to win his first term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Bailey defeated Thomas “TJ” Mayfield in the April 6 Democratic Party primary. Monsour was unopposed in the primaries.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who ran unopposed in the primary election, received 1,488 votes.

More News

Holmes comes up just short in NJCAA national championship game

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Bonnie Templeton Hazzlerigg Ratcliff

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian