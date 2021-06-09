Bonnie Templeton Hazzlerigg Ratcliff, of Vicksburg, passed away at her home on Friday, June 4. She was born on August 29, 1951, to Richard and Polly Slater Templeton. Bonnie graduated from Warren Central High School where she excelled in academics, track and basketball. After graduation, she attended Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss.

Bonnie was a lifelong resident of the Yokena community where she lived on her family farm. Bonnie loved her family and loved their land, and devoted much of her life to caring for and preserving both. In 2003 she married the love of her life, Donald Hazzlerigg, who shared her love and passion for the land, nature and their shared pets.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Polly Templeton, her husband Donald Hazzlerigg and sister Paula Templeton. She is survived by a son, Brian Ratcliff (Ginger) and four granddaughters Hannah, Molly, Emma Kate and Reese Ratcliff, a brother Randy Templeton (Linda) and nephew Andy Templeton. She leaves numerous cousins and extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 2021 at Yokena Cemetary in Warren County.