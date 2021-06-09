expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Bonnie Templeton Hazzlerigg Ratcliff

By Staff Reports

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Bonnie Templeton Hazzlerigg Ratcliff, of Vicksburg, passed away at her home on Friday, June 4. She was born on August 29, 1951, to Richard and Polly Slater Templeton. Bonnie graduated from Warren Central High School where she excelled in academics, track and basketball. After graduation, she attended Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss.

Bonnie was a lifelong resident of the Yokena community where she lived on her family farm. Bonnie loved her family and loved their land, and devoted much of her life to caring for and preserving both. In 2003 she married the love of her life, Donald Hazzlerigg, who shared her love and passion for the land, nature and their shared pets.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Polly Templeton, her husband Donald Hazzlerigg and sister Paula Templeton. She is survived by a son, Brian Ratcliff (Ginger) and four granddaughters Hannah, Molly, Emma Kate and Reese Ratcliff, a brother Randy Templeton (Linda) and nephew Andy Templeton. She leaves numerous cousins and extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 2021 at Yokena Cemetary in Warren County.

More News

Holmes comes up just short in NJCAA national championship game

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Bonnie Templeton Hazzlerigg Ratcliff

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian