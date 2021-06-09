Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

expand
June 10, 2021

Kangana Patel was named the RCEC valedictorian for the class of 2021.

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Kangana Patel was hoping to be in the top five of her graduating class.

She reached her goal, with a little extra room to spare. Patel was named valedictorian of the River City Early College 2021 graduating class.

“Becoming valedictorian was not a goal I had set for myself. My goal was to be in the top five, but I would have never dreamed that I was going to become valedictorian. When I found out, I was shocked and honestly, I still can’t believe it,” she said.

Patel is the daughter of Sandip and Avani Patel.

RCEC is an academic program that was implemented by the Vicksburg Warren School District five years ago. Not only does the school allow students to earn their high school diploma, but they also have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree from Hinds Community College.

In addition to being named valedictorian, Patel graduated magna cum laude from HCC while also graduating from RCEC with a 5.048 GPA.

She was the recipient of the school’s Cougar Award, as well as other awards for achieving the highest grade in some of her classes.

Patel gave credit to her family, friends and teachers for helping her achieve the honor of being named valedictorian.

“I would like to thank my teachers and friends for supporting me and helping me persevere through all my college classes. I could always count on you guys to help me when I needed it. Also, a big thanks to my parents for always encouraging me to do my best in everything,” she said.

The RCEC graduation ceremony was held May 26.

Patel’s valedictorian speech included acknowledgments to those who had guided her while on her journey and she said, she also reminisced about the past four years while a student at RCEC.

“In my valedictorian speech, I focused on mine and my classmates’ high school experience and I touched on a few memories we had made together throughout these past four years. I also took the time to thank everyone that helped me get to this point in my life,” she said.

Patel was awarded the University of Mississippi 1848 Scholarship and Academic Merit 4. She will be attending the University of Mississippi and pursuing a degree in biology.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

