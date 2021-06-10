The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Sanderson Farms Championship volunteers

The Sanderson Farms Championship, Mississippi’s only PGA Tour event, has opened registration for volunteers to help work the tournament that is scheduled for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Volunteer opportunities include serving as a gallery ambassador, with competitions support as a laser operator or ball spotter, to walking the course as a pro-am caddie or standard bearer.

Each volunteer will receive a gift package including a Sanderson Farms Championship logoed golf shirt and hat, a volunteer credential, four tickets to the tournament, the opportunity to play a round at The Country Club of Jackson during Volunteer Play Day, food and beverages during volunteer shifts, and an invitation to a volunteer party after the tournament concludes.

There is a $50 fee to register as a volunteer.

For specific questions about volunteer opportunities, call the Sanderson Farms Championship office at 601-898-4653, or email kacie@sandersonfarmschampionship.com.

Vicksburg tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg will begin its annual summer youth tennis camp on June 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym from June 10 to July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus, and the cost is $225 per team.

The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327.

Hinds Golf Clinic

The Hinds Community College golf program will host a golf clinic June 14-17 for juniors ages 6-18. Each session is from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $150.

The clinic covers an array of topics, including the basic rules of golf, etiquette, putting, chipping, full swing and course play. Juniors will have skills challenges for putting, chipping and long drives.

For more information, contact Eagle Ridge Golf Course at 601-857-5993.

Star Spangled Night Run

The 4th Annual Star Spangled Night Run is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 8 p.m. The 5K run and race walk will follow a course through downtown Vicksburg, with the start-finish line at the at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

The entry fee is $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12. For more information or to register, visit southernculture.org or call 601-631-2997.