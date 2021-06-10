Melody M. Thompson Frey, age 59, was called to heaven on Sunday, June 6. Melody was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Nancy J. (Johnson) Thompson and Othel F. Thompson on Dec. 16, 1961.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother (James H. Johnson, Essie M. (Byrd) Johnson), mother, father and sister, Deborah J. Seburn.

She is survived by her brother, Wayne F. Thompson; husband of 33 years, Doyle D. Frey; daughter Amber L.J. Stovall (Jack C. Stovall); two sons Jeremy A. Hart and Ian M. Hart; and eight grandchildren, Nathan, Landon, Tyler, Colton, Robbie, Eason, Eli and Leah.

Melody loved spending time with her family and most of all her grandchildren. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed the beach. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

There is a private memorial service that will be held for immediate family on Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m.