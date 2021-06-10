expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Michael D’Sean Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 9:51 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Funeral services for Michael D ‘Sean Jackson are to be held on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Joe N. Mosely officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Michael D. Jackson passed away on Monday, May 31.  He was 29. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Anthony Jackson.
He is survived by his daughter, Madilynn Lewis of Gulfport, Miss.; his mother, Linda Jackson of Vicksburg; two brothers, Marvin Darnell Jackson of Gary, Ind. and Corry Roberta Jackson of Plano, Texas; his five sisters, Anna Ransom and Flonice Jackson, both of Vicksburg,  Kortney Jackson of Jackson, Antane’ Jackson of Killeen, Texas and Quantina Ransom-Peters of Waldorf, Mass.

More News

Michael D’Sean Jackson

Paul Lawrence Stewart

Willie James Daniel, Sr.

Robert Joseph Weaver

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who did you vote for Mayor of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian