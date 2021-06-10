expand
June 10, 2021

Robert Joseph Weaver

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Robert Joseph Weaver, 89, born on Aug. 16, 1931, passed away at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Koscuisko, Miss., on June 8. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, from 1:30 until 2:50 p.m. with services to follow at 3 p.m. All will be at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, Miss. Bro. Gary Bailey and Bro Jess Dilley will be officiating. Burial will be at Hazel Baptist Cemetery in Lake under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Weaver was born unto Edgar Franklin Weaver and Lillie Gibbs. He was a native of Lake and lived there for the past 32 years after moving from Vicksburg, after living there for 25 years. He was Baptist by faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake. Weaver graduated from Lake High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years, mostly in Puerto Rico. Upon discharge, he was employed with Illinois Central Railroad, which finally became Kansas City Southern Railroad, for 38 years. 

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar & Lillie Weaver; sisters Myrtle Valentine and Walterine Bull and brother Edward Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lenora Weaver; daughter, Robin Weaver Felker of Vicksburg; sisters Mary Sue Thrash of Mobile, Ala. and Patty Baucum of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren Gracie Elizabeth Felker and Sarah Bradford Felker.

