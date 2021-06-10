Star Spangled Night Run returns to usher in the summer

In 2020, the Star-Spangled Night Run helped welcome Vicksburg’s sports scene back from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it’s returning to its normal place as a simple welcome to summer.

For the fourth year in a row, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will present the Star-Spangled Night Run, a 5K run and race walk through downtown Vicksburg. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m., with the start-finish line in front of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on Crawford Street.

The entry fee is $35 per person, or $20 for children 12 and under.The first 150 registered participants will be guaranteed a race shirt, and a race bib and glow item are included in the swag bag.

With its start at dusk, the race has a distinct night time theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to carry glow items and wear fluourescent shirts — for both safety and fun — as they make their way through the downtown course.

A postrace party also goes well into the night at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center’s courtyard, with food, drinks and music for all participants. Entry to the party is included with the race entry fee, and non-participants can pay a $5 cover charge that includes free beer. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

To register, go to RaceRoster.com, or visit the Southern Culutral Heritage Foundation’s business office at 1302 Adams St. For complete event details, visit southernculture.org, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Race packet pick-up and registration will be available Friday, June 18 at the SCHF Auditorium at the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also on June 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the race site.

