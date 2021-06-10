expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Debbie Haworth-Peacock (1078), Craig Peacock (1079), and their dog Paisley Park walk toward the finish line during the 2020 Star Spangled Night Run 5K. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Star Spangled Night Run returns to usher in the summer

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

In 2020, the Star-Spangled Night Run helped welcome Vicksburg’s sports scene back from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it’s returning to its normal place as a simple welcome to summer.

For the fourth year in a row, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will present the Star-Spangled Night Run, a 5K run and race walk through downtown Vicksburg. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m., with the start-finish line in front of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on Crawford Street.

The entry fee is $35 per person, or $20 for children 12 and under.The first 150 registered participants will be guaranteed a race shirt, and a race bib and glow item are included in the swag bag.

With its start at dusk, the race has a distinct night time theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to carry glow items and wear fluourescent shirts — for both safety and fun — as they make their way through the downtown course.

A postrace party also goes well into the night at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center’s courtyard, with food, drinks and music for all participants. Entry to the party is included with the race entry fee, and non-participants can pay a $5 cover charge that includes free beer. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

To register, go to RaceRoster.com, or visit the Southern Culutral Heritage Foundation’s business office at 1302 Adams St. For complete event details, visit southernculture.org, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Race packet pick-up and registration will be available Friday, June 18 at the SCHF Auditorium at the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also on June 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the race site.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Michael D’Sean Jackson

Paul Lawrence Stewart

Willie James Daniel, Sr.

Robert Joseph Weaver

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who did you vote for Mayor of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school

Local

Logan Young named valedictorian for St. Aloysius class of 2021

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Star-Spangled Night Run scheduled for June 19

Local

Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Crime

Man accused of driving stolen pickup

Local

Aldermen candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Mayoral candidates respond to survey from The Vicksburg Post ahead of June 8 election

Local

Ferris Andrews named WCHS valedictorian