expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Mary Sue Rowlett

By Staff Reports

Published 3:09 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Mary Sue Rowlett passed away on Wednesday, June 9. She was 94. Sue was born on Jan. 2, 1927, in Cullman, Ala., to T.W. and Emma Brindley Anderton. She was the youngest of six children, all who are deceased. Rowlett attended Mississippi College and received her nurse’s training at Mercy Hospital-Street Memorial in Vicksburg.

Sue has been a member of the Ashmead Chapter of the DAR and is a former President of the West Mississippi Medical and State Society Auxiliary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg and a former member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church. Sue was married to Sidney Rowland, Sr. and Dr. G.S. Rowlett, both deceased. One of her favorite past times was playing bridge and was a member of several local bridge clubs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tim Rowland; her spouses, Sidney Rowland, Sr. and Dr. G.S. Rowlett; one grandson, Christopher Rowland.

Survivors include three sons, Sidney Rowland, Sr., Don Rowland, Sr., Rodger Rowland; one step-daughter, Martha Johnson; four grandchildren, Don Rowland, Jr., Stephanie Rowland, Shane Rowland (Brandy) Taylor Rowland (Sara Beth); great-grandchildren, Chandler, Ashley, Hunter, (Baylee), Tori, Morgan, Kennedy and Harrison Green; one great-great-granddaughter, Harper Harris Rowland.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

More News

Army Corps Official to Hyde-Smith: Yazoo Pumps aligned with ‘environmental justice’ goals

Mary Sue Rowlett

A legacy of service: Rocket Taxi Cab Company marks 70 years in business

Our Opinion: Vicksburg’s first homicide of 2021 was preventable

Local

Army Corps Official to Hyde-Smith: Yazoo Pumps aligned with ‘environmental justice’ goals

Business

A legacy of service: Rocket Taxi Cab Company marks 70 years in business

Local

City of Vicksburg to apply for grant to start work on new port

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen approve homicide and gang unit; Flaggs wants Kimble to lead it

Crime

14-year-old charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence in Vicksburg homicide

Crime

Vicksburg Police report bus burglary

Crime

Vicksburg man sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices

Crime

Vicksburg auto theft suspect appears in court

Crime

Flaggs: Vicksburg to crack down on grave desecration; wants maximum penalty

Local

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

Local

Vicksburg National Military Park announces Junior Ranger Days

Local

Vicksburg holding Juneteenth Heritage Festival on June 19

Faith

Old-Time Tradition: Some Warren County churches returning to in-person vacation Bible school