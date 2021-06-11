expand
June 12, 2021

Vicksburg Warren School District reports cyberattack

By Anna Guizerix

Published 7:17 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

Computer systems in the Vicksburg Warren School District were recently the target of a security threat, according to a letter sent to parents on Friday.

The letter, signed by superintendent Chad Shealy, stated that the threat was first detected on May 28. Since then, the district has been actively investigating the threat.

“We immediately took steps to start the activity and investigate it further,” Shealy said in the letter. “Out of the concern to protect our students and staff, the district engaged and independent cybersecurity expert and law enforcement to help in our investigation.”

The investigation is still ongoing, but Shealy said in the letter that steps to prevent another cyberattack have already been taken.

At the time, it is not clear whether anyone’s sensitive information has been compromised, the letter stated. However, that could change by the time the investigation is completed in the coming weeks.

VWSD said those whose information may have been compromised will be directly contacted by the school district.

This is a developing story.

