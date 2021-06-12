expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

Freeman-Cornelius Engagement Announcement

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

Demmer Lee Freeman of Vicksburg announces the engagement of her daughter, Yolanda Freeman to Clarence Cornelius, Sr., son of the late Mr. Clyde “Jock” Cornelius and Fannie E. Cornelius.

Miss Freeman is the daughter of the late George Freeman, Sr. and the granddaughter of the late Katie Mae Cooksey, the late Warren Cage, and the late Georgia and Ned Freeman.

Mr. Cornelius is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jake Cleveland.

The bride-elect is a 1988 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 1998 graduate of William Carey College, where she majored in psychology and gerontology. She is the proprietor of Binah Academy.

The prospective groom is a 1970 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith, Ark., and a 1972 graduate of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, where he majored in business administration. He is retired from the U.S. Navy and works as a senior logistics analyst for CACI.

The wedding will be held on July 10, 2021, at the Levee Street Warehouse.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

GAMBLE: On ‘intrepid’ Vicksburg Post staff covering 2011 flood

Reid-Bumpers Wedding Announcement

Freeman-Cornelius Engagement Announcement

Turner-Shirley Wedding Announcement

Local

Warren County Sheriff recalls Eagle Lake evacuation during 2011 Mississippi River Flood

Local

10 Years Later: 2011 flood had record crest, forced people from homes, proved flood controls worked

Crime

Vicksburg Warren School District reports cyberattack

Crime

Vicksburg Police respond to two auto burglaries

Crime

Vicksburg Man Arrested for Felony DUI

Local

Troy Kimble accepts deputy chief position for Vicksburg homicide/gang unit

Local

Army Corps Official to Hyde-Smith: Yazoo Pumps aligned with ‘environmental justice’ goals

Business

A legacy of service: Rocket Taxi Cab Company marks 70 years in business

Local

City of Vicksburg to apply for grant to start work on new port

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen approve homicide and gang unit; Flaggs wants Kimble to lead it

Crime

14-year-old charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence in Vicksburg homicide

Crime

Vicksburg Police report bus burglary

Crime

Vicksburg man sentenced to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon

Local

Alex Monsour wins re-election bid for South Ward alderman

Crime

Vicksburg 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Local

Vicksburg woman finds her voice and a career path at Hinds CC

Local

Kangana Patel named valedictorian for River City Early College class of 2021

Crime

Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting

Local

Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

Local

Vicksburg General Election: George Flaggs, Jr. wins re-election bid for mayor of Vicksburg

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested with two grams of methamphetamine

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud

Crime

Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve more than $400,000 in winter storm cleanup invoices