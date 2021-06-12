Reid-Bumpers Wedding Announcement

Claire Nicola Reid and Alex Perry Bumpers, both of Birmingham, Ala., were married at 6 p.m. on April 10 at St. Joseph Chapel, Mobile, Ala.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Reid of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. S. Dewey Purser and the late Dr. Dewey Purser of Vicksburg, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Reid of Baltimore, Md.

The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. James Turnipseed of Grand Bay, Ala., the late Turkan Ercizer of Istanbul, Turkey, and Mrs. and Mrs. Robert Bumpers of Mobile.

The Rev. Rafael V. Baylon presided at the ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Bruce Reid, and her chosen colors were dusty rose and sage green.

Matron of honor was Kelsey Artman Hankins of Monroe, La. Bridesmaids were Alyssa Bumpers Booth of Mobile, Jennifer Rose Reid of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Emily Williams Robertshaw of Birmingham.

The groom’s brother, Andrew Kyle Bumpers of Mobile, served as best man. Groomsmen were Noah Benjamin Hacker of Mobile, Colin Bruce Reid of Walnut Creek and Blake Logan Wood of Mobile.

Ushers were Nathan Bradley Herron of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Adam Joseph Thornton of Memphis, Tenn. Lectors were Thornton and Riley Elizabeth Taylor of Chicago.

The bride’s parents hosted a reception at the History Museum of Mobile. On the day before the wedding, the bridesmaids hosted a ladies’ brunch at Fort Conde Inn. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Original Oyster House for the wedding party, out-of-town guests and friends. The bride also was honored with a virtual bridal shower hosted by Mrs. Julie Minch of Baltimore.

The couple will make their home in Birmingham. The bride works as a physical therapist at Vulcan Performance Rehabilitation and Recovery and the groom is a software developer for Bunker Hill Health, based in Palo Alto, Calif.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

