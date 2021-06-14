expand
June 16, 2021

Firefighters from three departments reported to Sherman Elementary School Monday after a caller smelled smoke in the main building. A check of the roof determined there was no fire. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)

Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 6:45 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

Firefighters responded to a call at Sherman Elementary School around noon on Monday.

County fire coordinator Jerry Briggs said no fire was found after firefighters investigated, and the Vicksburg Warren School District’s maintenance crew checked the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene after an individual reported smelling smoke.

“It was most likely in the HVAC system,” Briggs said.

Bovina, Culkin and Northeast firefighters responded to the fire.

