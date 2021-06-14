expand
June 16, 2021

Vicksburg Police report five weekend auto burglaries, three guns stolen

By Staff Reports

Published 6:30 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department on Monday reported five auto burglaries that took place over the weekend — and all but one took place in broad daylight.

The first incident was reported on June 11 at 8:11 a.m. Officers responded to an address in the 1600 block of Chambers Street in reference to an auto burglary, and the victim reported someone went into a 2019 GMC Arcadia and stole a key. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Later that day, at 12:53 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 500 block of Bazinsky Road in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated someone broke into a 2017 Ford Fusion and stole $100.

On Friday night at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the North Parking Garage, 1305 Mulberry St., in reference to an auto burglary. According to the victim, someone pried open the passenger door of a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck, stealing a .22 rifle and a .22 pistol valued at $200 each.

On Saturday at 10:42 a.m., officers responded to an address on Pemberton Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone gained entry into her 2015 Toyota Corolla stealing her .25 caliber Beretta pistol from the center console. 

On Sunday at 6:58 a.m. officers took a report of an auto burglary that occurred in South Street. The victim stated someone stole her AirPods from the center console of her Nissan Rogue. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

