June 16, 2021

Anna Leese Fuller

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Anna Leese Fuller died peacefully at her home in Virginia. She was 75.
Fuller was a native of Vicksburg and was a graduate of H.V. Cooper high school and the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Fuller was an avid historian who compiled and published several books on genealogy as well as work on Confederate history.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grady W. Leese, in 2007.
Survivors include her husband, Edd Fuller; step-daughters, Heather and Amy; her mother, Martha Price Leese; two brothers, Allan (Joan) Leese and David (Carla) Leese and numerous other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Reiber officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Gardens cemetery. Visitation will be from noon Thursday until the hour of the service.

