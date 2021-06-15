expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Dominic “Nick” Robert Cocilova

By Staff Reports

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Dominic “Nick” Robert Cocilova, 84, died peacefully at Promise Hospital on June 12.

Nick was born in Shaw, Miss., on Dec. 5, 1936, to Joe and Emma Cocilova. He worked for many years as the Market Manager of two Jitney Jungle grocery stores at different times. After retirement, he opened and operated a deer processing market by the name of Nick’s Custom Meats. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and was a member of the 31st Infantry “Dixie” Division. He enjoyed having a small farm with cattle. He also did custom hay baling.

Nick was preceded in death by his son Ronald Cocilova, his parents Joe and Emma Cocilova, his brothers and sisters Julia Rossetti, Bob Cocilova, Elio Cocilova, Jenny Rossetti, Johnny Cocilova, Viro Cocilova, Sam Cocilova, Bea Rocconi and Costa Cocilova.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma Freeman Cocilova; granddaughter Megan Cocilova of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Pat Blardinelli, Mary Gendron and Katie Espinoza; special niece Mary Ann Haley; special sister-in-law Colleen Freeman; his dog Marley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Having been a lifelong devout Roman Catholic, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Father Robert Dore, Pastor and Father P. J. Curley, Pastor Emeritus. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Glenwood Funeral Home and from 10 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Jason Freeman, David White, Vic Agostinelli, James Rossetti and Darryl Rankin. Honorary pallbearers are James McCoy and Otto Moore.

Donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or Warren County Humane Society.

More News

Rolling Fork Man Charged with Arson

Kendall Allen Stevens

Anna Leese Fuller

Antonio D. Turner

Crime

Rolling Fork Man Charged with Arson

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony

Crime

Two charged with murder following shooting death in Kings

Local

Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

Crime

Vicksburg Police report five weekend auto burglaries, three guns stolen

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Jackson man for possession of a weapon by a felon

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth, other drugs

Crime

Man found shot in Kings, Vicksburg’s second homicide of 2021

Local

Mississippi school districts targeted by ransomware attacks

News

The rise of independent elected officials in Mississippi

Business

Out And About: Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce welcomes Sand Lot of Vicksburg

Faith

Caring for Caretakers: Support group provides help for Alzheimer’s caregivers at Crawford Street United Methodist Church

Local

Warren County Sheriff recalls Eagle Lake evacuation during 2011 Mississippi River Flood

Local

10 Years Later: 2011 flood had record crest, forced people from homes, proved flood controls worked

Crime

Vicksburg Warren School District reports cyberattack

Crime

Vicksburg Police respond to two auto burglaries

Crime

Vicksburg Man Arrested for Felony DUI

Local

Troy Kimble accepts deputy chief position for Vicksburg homicide/gang unit

Local

Army Corps Official to Hyde-Smith: Yazoo Pumps aligned with ‘environmental justice’ goals

Business

A legacy of service: Rocket Taxi Cab Company marks 70 years in business

Local

City of Vicksburg to apply for grant to start work on new port

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen approve homicide and gang unit; Flaggs wants Kimble to lead it

Crime

14-year-old charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence in Vicksburg homicide

Crime

Vicksburg Police report bus burglary