June 16, 2021

Kendall Allen Stevens

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Kendall Allen Stevens passed away on Sunday, June 13. He was 50.  

Kendall was born and raised in Vicksburg, Miss., where he spent his entire life. He adored his family, riding on any type of water and spending time making memories with his family and friends. Kendall served the Vicksburg community by delivering newspapers for over 25 years, as well as operating his carpet cleaning business.  

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Gardner, his sister, Angie Ainsworth and his step-father Tommy Gardner. 

He is survived by his wife, Terrie Stevens, his two daughters; Kristen Robison (Jeremy), and Shelley Stokes (Brandon), his father, Henry Stevens, his two brothers, Rusty Gardner and Donnie Gardner, his sister, Cynthia Boler, and his five grandchildren; Ella Robison, Branson Stokes, Easton Robison, Cohen Stokes and Laiken Stokes, and numerous nieces and nephews.  

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Solid Rock Pentecostal Church at noon. 

