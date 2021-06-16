expand
June 17, 2021

TOURNAMENT RUNNERS-UP: The VWAA 8U All-Stars finished as the runner-up in the Zeke Walley All-Star tournament on June 5 in Flowood. They finished with a 2-2 record and reached the championship game in their first tournament of the summer, before losing 18-16. Team members are, front row from left, Mason Landers, Wyatt Massey, Cooper Chamblee, Daylon Henley and Dax Haas. Middle row, Harrison Hendrix, Cole Butler, Mickey Grayer JR, Corey Smith Jr. and Troy Thornton. Back row, head coach Eric Douglas and assistant coaches William Butler, Corey Smith Sr., Steve Thornton and Dustin Chamblee. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Clear Creek junior golf camp
Clear Creek Golf Course will host a junior golf camp for children aged 6-13 on June 21-24 at the course in Bovina. The Randy Tupper Junior Golf Academy camp will run each day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The cost of the camp is $100 per child.

The camp will focus on golf fundamentals, and children will have a chance to hit balls at the inflatable “Golfzilla” and instructor Randy Tupper in the “Snag Man” suit.

For more information or to register, call Randy Tupper at 601-638-9395.

St. Al sports camps
St. Aloysius will host several youth sports camps this summer.

The St. Al tennis camp is scheduled for June 21-25, for boys and girls in grades 1-6. The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. each day in the St. Al gym, and the cost is $100 per person.

The St. Aloysius football camp is scheduled for July 12-15, and also has a $100 registration fee. This camp is for boys in grades 1-6, and will go from 8 a.m. to noon each morning at Balzli Field.

Finally, the Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp is scheduled for Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

City Summer Camp
The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym each weekday through July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Hinds football camps
Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus, and the cost is $225 per team.
The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327.

Vicksburg tennis camp
The City of Vicksburg will begin its annual summer youth tennis camp on June 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

